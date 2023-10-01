PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.93

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.93 and traded as low as $7.61. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 218,316 shares changing hands.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Trading Up 0.8 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0395 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PML. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

