PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.93

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.93 and traded as low as $7.61. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 218,316 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0395 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.
About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
