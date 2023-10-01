PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,602 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.20% of PTC worth $33,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 205.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PTC by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in PTC by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PTC by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTC opened at $141.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.17. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.82 and a twelve month high of $152.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). PTC had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $542.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.35 million. On average, research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $112,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PTC news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $422,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,127,972.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $112,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,889.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,800 shares of company stock worth $1,273,448. 8.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

