Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.
Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of PPT stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $3.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
