Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PPT stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $3.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 44,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 19,186 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 31.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

