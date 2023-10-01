Quilter Plc Has $276.05 Billion Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Quilter Plc cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 47,628 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.1% of Quilter Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $276,045,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.17.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $117.58 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $87.31 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The company has a market cap of $470.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.99.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.12%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

