Range Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Range Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Brandywine Managers LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $22,326,000. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 114,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,987,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.61.

NYSE:PG opened at $145.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $343.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.11. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,607 shares of company stock worth $16,523,793 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

