Range Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Range Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Brandywine Managers LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $22,326,000. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 114,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,987,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.61.
Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE:PG opened at $145.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $343.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.11. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.38.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,607 shares of company stock worth $16,523,793 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.