Range Financial Group LLC Invests $243,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after buying an additional 54,077,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $3,059,614,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $2,170,024,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alphabet by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after buying an additional 19,612,974 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $131.85 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $139.93. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.55 and its 200 day moving average is $121.12.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,731 shares of company stock worth $16,880,398. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.94.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

