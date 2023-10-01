Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,133 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 31,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 182,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Baugh & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 58,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in Realty Income by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 373,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

O stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $68.85.

The business also recently declared a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous oct 23 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 229.10%.

O has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.34.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

