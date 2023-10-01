Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,967 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 666.7% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,550 shares of company stock worth $19,795,806 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $230.01 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $250.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.53 and a 200-day moving average of $233.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $428.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.77.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

