Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Purchased by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,432,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,405 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,612 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1,284.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,598,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.74 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.92 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REXR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on REXR

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 7,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $403,696.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,577.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.