Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.62

Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.62 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.53 ($0.03). Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) shares last traded at GBX 2.63 ($0.03), with a volume of 149,408 shares trading hands.
Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.12. The company has a market capitalization of £29.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.62.
About Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L)
Richland Resources Ltd does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the mining, distribution, and sale of colored gemstones. The company was formerly known as TanzaniteOne Limited. Richland Resources Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
