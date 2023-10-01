Round Rock Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Round Rock Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,137 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth $111,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $690,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,392,916.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $690,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,392,916.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,396,630. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.60.

TSLA stock opened at $250.22 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

