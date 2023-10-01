Sabal Trust CO Purchases 14,176 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 872,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,176 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 2.0% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $31,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,359 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,034.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,901,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,408,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $33.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $187.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.46. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

