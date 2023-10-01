Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.51

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.51 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 4.17 ($0.05). Safestyle UK shares last traded at GBX 4.41 ($0.05), with a volume of 206,895 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.12 million, a PE ratio of -88.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.70.

In other news, insider Phil Joyner purchased 117,932 shares of Safestyle UK stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £15,331.16 ($18,721.65). In related news, insider Robert Neale bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £5,500 ($6,716.33). Also, insider Phil Joyner bought 117,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £15,331.16 ($18,721.65). Insiders bought 307,932 shares of company stock worth $3,623,116 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Safestyle UK plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, installation, and maintenance of windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company provides domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It offers its products through a network of sales branches and installation depots.

