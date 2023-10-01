Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 7,692.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,026 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAL. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,824 shares of the airline’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 77,262 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,126 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the airline’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the airline’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of AAL stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.56. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $19.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $16.60 to $15.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.57.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

