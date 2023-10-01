Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Short Interest Update

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,800 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the August 31st total of 563,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Scatec ASA Price Performance

STECF stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.30. Scatec ASA has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $20.16.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Scatec ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Scatec ASA Company Profile

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides renewable energy solutions worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development & Construction segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company is also involved in the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of power plants.

