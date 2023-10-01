Schroder Japan Trust plc (LON:SJG) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 5.40 Per Share

Schroder Japan Trust plc (LON:SJG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Schroder Japan Trust’s previous dividend of $4.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Schroder Japan Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LON:SJG opened at GBX 237.50 ($2.90) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £284.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1,979.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.96. Schroder Japan Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 190 ($2.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 246 ($3.00). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 231.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 220.65.

Get Schroder Japan Trust alerts:

Schroder Japan Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Schroder Japan Trust plc formerly known as Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Japan Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Japan Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.