Schroder Japan Trust plc (LON:SJG) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 5.40 Per Share

Schroder Japan Trust plc (LON:SJG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Schroder Japan Trust’s previous dividend of $4.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Schroder Japan Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of LON:SJG opened at GBX 237.50 ($2.90) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £284.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1,979.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.96. Schroder Japan Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 190 ($2.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 246 ($3.00). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 231.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 220.65.
