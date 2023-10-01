Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 97,798.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,885,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,613,271 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 184.84% of Sealed Air worth $10,675,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEE. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sealed Air

In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.85 per share, with a total value of $338,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 658,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,285,486. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Sealed Air stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $56.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 154.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.64.

Sealed Air Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

