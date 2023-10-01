Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,611 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,118 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $15,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 96,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Shell by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of SHEL opened at $64.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $216.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.66. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $65.96.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 32.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,992.17.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

