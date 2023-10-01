Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.71

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.71 and traded as low as $14.21. Shin-Etsu Chemical shares last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 127,038 shares traded.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. provides infrastructure, electronics, and functional materials in Japan. It is also involved in processing and specialized related services. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

