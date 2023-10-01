Short Interest in Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Increases By 34.1%

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,100 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the August 31st total of 137,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRRTF. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Slate Grocery REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Slate Grocery REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Performance

Slate Grocery REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of SRRTF opened at $8.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71. Slate Grocery REIT has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $12.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.