Short Interest in Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Increases By 30.1%

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,700 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the August 31st total of 112,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 104.1 days.

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

Shares of STLJF opened at $47.91 on Friday. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of $28.04 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$78.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$69.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

