Short Interest in Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Increases By 23.5%

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Shares of SWDBY opened at SEK 18.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of SEK 17.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of SEK 17.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Swedbank AB has a 52-week low of SEK 12.49 and a 52-week high of SEK 21.08.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business had revenue of SEK 1.73 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Swedbank AB will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swedbank AB (publ) engages in the provision of various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; provides private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, and other financing products, as well as trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, and card acquiring, as well as domestic, international, mobile, document, and other payment products.

