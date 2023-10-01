Short Interest in Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Increases By 35.3%

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Sylogist Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SYZLF opened at $5.49 on Friday. Sylogist has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.95.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides SaaS solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company manages IT services, network security, Web portals, and others. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

