Short Interest in Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Increases By 35.3%

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Sylogist Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SYZLF opened at $5.49 on Friday. Sylogist has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.95.
About Sylogist
