Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Grows Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,597 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of META stock opened at $300.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $301.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on META. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.34.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total value of $199,432.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at $10,816,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,075 shares of company stock valued at $12,472,067 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

