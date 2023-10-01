Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 781 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.8% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Little House Capital LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 26,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 513,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after buying an additional 54,704 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 32,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentum LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 57,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $145.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.02 and a 200-day moving average of $142.24. The stock has a market cap of $421.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. HSBC began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.