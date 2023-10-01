Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,800 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the August 31st total of 329,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,191,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Price Performance

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund stock opened at 17.05 on Friday. Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund has a 52 week low of 10.47 and a 52 week high of 18.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 12.98.

About Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

