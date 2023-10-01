SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Short Interest Update

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the August 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

SSP Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SSPPF opened at $2.67 on Friday. SSP Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SSPPF. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 325 ($3.97) to GBX 340 ($4.15) in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 300 ($3.66) to GBX 320 ($3.91) in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in the United kingdom and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries. SSP Group plc was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

