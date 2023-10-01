St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 138 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,699 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 64,890 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 163,339 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,480,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. HSBC began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of UNH stock opened at $504.19 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $495.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $488.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $467.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

