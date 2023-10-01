Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 674,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 2.48% of Stewart Information Services worth $27,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STC. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 74.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 60.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 92.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STC shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Stewart Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stewart Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE STC opened at $43.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $51.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.26.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $549.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Stewart Information Services’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is an increase from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 102.70%.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

