Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Decreases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,479 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 85.7% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1,957.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 105.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $264.92 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $147.98 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

