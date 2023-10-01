Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Decreases Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $954,100,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $318,480,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 536.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,398,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,654,000 after buying an additional 2,021,932 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,108,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,937,000 after buying an additional 1,850,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on COF. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,695. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $434,176.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,609,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,286 shares of company stock worth $3,902,710. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE COF opened at $97.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The company has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.30 and a 200-day moving average of $102.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

