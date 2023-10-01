Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,928 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $647,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 8,826 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 163,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,766,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $202.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

VMC opened at $202.02 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $147.64 and a 12-month high of $229.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.13. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

