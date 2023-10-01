Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $566,000 Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $1,822,309,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 5,224.3% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,474,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,762 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 8.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,062,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,255 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 15,579.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,317,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,515,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,082 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on EQR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.59.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $58.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.01.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $165,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.