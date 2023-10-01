Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $846,000 Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,295,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,533,663,000 after purchasing an additional 587,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,857,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,590,470,000 after purchasing an additional 423,764 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 17.3% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,679,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $831,219,000 after purchasing an additional 838,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,007,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,708,000 after purchasing an additional 297,378 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AWK. Bank of America lowered their price objective on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.83.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $123.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.40. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.27 and a 1-year high of $162.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.08%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

