Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Lowers Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% in the second quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 13,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 10.8% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 40.2% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 11.9% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $64.88 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $76.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.84 and its 200 day moving average is $61.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.77.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

