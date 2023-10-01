Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Lowers Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Progyny during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Progyny by 48.0% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Progyny by 130.9% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Progyny by 3,119.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Progyny

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,900,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $119,132,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $260,858,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 38,687 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $1,494,865.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 70,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,943.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,995,982 shares of company stock worth $122,853,509 over the last 90 days. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Progyny Price Performance

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $34.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.43, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $45.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.56.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.91 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

