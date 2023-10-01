Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Reduces Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,595,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,421,000 after buying an additional 312,791 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $975,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. StockNews.com cut Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL stock opened at $57.22 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.11 and a 1 year high of $72.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.06. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.03%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

