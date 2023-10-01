Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,011 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,812.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $361,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,812.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,667,164.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,757 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $74.16 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $57.43 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.01 and a 200-day moving average of $71.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.44%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

