Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,653 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,180 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.3% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. SVB Securities decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE UNH opened at $504.19 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $495.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $488.68. The stock has a market cap of $467.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.