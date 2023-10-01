Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 2,506 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE WY opened at $30.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.29. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 79.17%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

