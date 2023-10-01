Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 330 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. Commons Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth approximately $952,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 17.6% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.9% during the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ALB stock opened at $170.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.65 and a 200-day moving average of $203.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $162.00 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.56.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 26.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 4.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.95.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

