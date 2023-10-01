Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 802 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $121.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 93.81, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $133.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.59.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 378.30%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.50.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

