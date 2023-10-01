Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 8,537 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,537 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.9% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.6% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $94.89 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $110.96. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.42 and its 200 day moving average is $88.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.80.

About Prudential Financial



Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

