Summit Global Investments Takes $356,000 Position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 2,385.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 86,253 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the first quarter valued at about $346,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the first quarter valued at about $546,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the first quarter valued at about $22,484,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,950,000.

Get Intapp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $89,505.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 26,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,194.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $602,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 648,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,026,495.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $89,505.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 26,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,194.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,216 shares of company stock worth $7,674,628 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Trading Up 0.9 %

Intapp stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $50.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $94.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Intapp in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intapp

Intapp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.