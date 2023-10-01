Sun Art Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SURRY) Short Interest Update

Sun Art Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SURRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Sun Art Retail Group Stock Performance

Shares of Sun Art Retail Group stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2.92. Sun Art Retail Group has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $4.29.

Sun Art Retail Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This is an increase from Sun Art Retail Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. Sun Art Retail Group’s payout ratio is 66.73%.

About Sun Art Retail Group

Sun Art Retail Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates brick-and-mortar stores and online sales channels in the People's Republic of China. It operates hypermarkets, superstores, and mini stores under RT-Mart, RT-Super, and RT-Mini names. The company provides consulting, investment, wholesaling, and retailing services.

