Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.13

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.13 and traded as low as $0.52. Sunworks shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 931,699 shares.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Sunworks from $1.70 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). Sunworks had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 51.53%. The firm had revenue of $34.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunworks, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUNW. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 9.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 12,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the commercial, agricultural, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It is also involved in the design, arrange financing, integrate, install, and manage systems ranging for residential homeowners, and commercial and public works projects.

