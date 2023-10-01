Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 93,506.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,850,890 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 26.25% of Sysco worth $9,868,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Sysco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,536,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,382,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,919,000 after buying an additional 346,458 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,261,000 after buying an additional 100,884 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,602,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,537,000 after buying an additional 526,479 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 422.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,950,000 after buying an additional 9,253,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $66.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $64.82 and a 52 week high of $87.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.12.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 57.64%.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.