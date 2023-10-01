Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 495,100 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the August 31st total of 364,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 825.2 days.

TISCF stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.93. Taisei has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $33.75.

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and warehouses in the fields of pharmaceuticals, food products, and logistics.

