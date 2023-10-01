Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in September

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Trading Up 2.4 %

Taisho Pharmaceutical stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Self-Medication Operation Group and Prescription Pharmaceutical Operation Group segments.

