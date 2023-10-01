TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $601,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,296 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,440,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034,938 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tesla by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $690,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,392,916.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $690,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,392,916.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,396,630. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $250.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $794.20 billion, a PE ratio of 70.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.93 and a 200 day moving average of $225.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.